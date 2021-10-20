Wooden houses: Tenda launches a pilot project and wants to have 10,000 units in 5 years – Economy

THE Tent launched its third pilot project for wooden houses – a virtually unexplored market in Brazil and which the company intends to dominate in the coming years. The project is located in the city of Santa Bárbara D’Oeste, São Paulo. Altogether there are 75 units, of which 35 were sold in just 20 days.

The houses have two bedrooms and an area of ​​47.5 square meters, with values ​​from R$ 200 thousand within the Casa Verde e Amarela program. The project should move around R$ 15 million in sales.

This was the first project launched with the brand of alea, business startup created by Tenda to develop the construction in woodframe – model with intensive use of wood, very common in Canada, the United States and Europe.

“This level of sales shows that we had a good acceptance”, assesses the executive director of Alea, Marcelo Melo. “We are in the pilot projects phase, testing and learning to start the ramp up (expansion of the project) from 2023.”

The next launch will be a set of 168 houses in Iperó, a city of 40 thousand inhabitants also in the interior of São Paulo. Two other projects had already been launched in Mogi das Cruzes and Leme, totaling 99 units – of which more than 60% were sold in a range between R$ 140 thousand and R$ 180 thousand within the housing program.

The company is testing consumer acceptance of wooden houses, the price and level of condominiums. In Santa Bárbara D’Oeste, for example, the standard was higher, with a closed condominium, one-story, non-detached houses surrounded by tree-lined boulevards.

According to the construction company, the woodframe is much more than a “wooden house”. The technology creates a wall composed of four elements: in the structural part, the panel has pillars of reforested pine; the “stuffing” is made with cement, plaster and a membrane that lets moisture out of the house, but does not let it in. In addition, according to Tenda, the materials used ensure acoustic and thermal comfort.

growth prospects

The turnover is still shy close to what Tenda envisions. The goal is to manufacture 10,000 wooden houses a year starting in 2026, which will represent a R$ 2 billion business in the future. For this, the group will invest from R$ 75 million to R$ 100 million annually over the next four years.

Growth will come through your own factory, recently activated in Jaguariúna (SP), 125 kilometers from São Paulo. It is from there that beams, pillars, walls and other pre-molded wooden elements come out for assembly in the construction sites.

With industrialization, the expectation is that each work will take approximately 14 months – about half of a project of the same size built in structural masonry.

For now, the manufacturing process still requires manual steps that prevent Alea from running at full steam. The fully automated line at the Jaguariúna plant will come into operation by the end of the year, says Melo. From there, large-scale production can begin.

The production of wooden houses – an input that comes from planted forests – should also be a way to circumvent the increases in the costs of materials such as steel and cement. “Brazil is the second largest global producer of pine wood, with 1.6 million hectares. Our consumption projection is very low close to that. So, we have the advantage of being able to access a wide and competitive supply chain”, says Melo.