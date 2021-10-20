Worker may use FGTS money to buy shares of privatized Eletrobras – 10/19/2021 – Market

The Council of the PPI (Investment Partnership Program) approved, on Tuesday (19), the privatization model of Eletrobras defined by the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) which will allow, for example, that workers use resources from the FGTS for the purchase of shares in the company. The total limit will be BRL 6 billion and the minimum investment was set at BRL 200.

Individuals will be able to buy at least R$1,000 in Eletrobras shares that will be offered on B3, the São Paulo Stock Exchange. The ceiling, in this case, will be R$5,000.

Company employees will have a reserved share of 10% of the total offer if they are interested in making this investment.

According to the president of the BNDES, Gustavo Montenzano, the primary (initial) offer will be R$23.2 billion. If there is a second issue, the value will be defined so that the Union’s interest in Eletrobras is 45% of the capital.

The executive secretary of the Ministry of Mines and Energy estimates that the offer will take place in the first quarter of 2022. For this, other stages of the process will still need to be fulfilled, such as modeling approvals by the TCU (Court of Accounts of the Union) and corporate changes in subsidiaries of Eletrobras, which will be directly controlled by the Federal Government.

According to the rules, no shareholder can vote with more than 10% of its shares and there will be clauses to avoid concentration of votes by groups of investors (a mechanism known in the financial market as the poison pill).

Part of the resources of this offer will be destined to supply the CDE (Energy Development Account), responsible for the low tariffs. The estimate is that this amount will reach R$ 29.8 billion. In practice, however, Montezano stated that the operation will be neutral from a tariff point of view.

“It will neither increase nor decrease,” he said.

Another part of the resources will be destined to the revitalization of hydrographic basins (R$ 6.7 billion) and energy improvement projects in the North region (R$ 2.1 billion) over the next few years.

BNDES also assesses that this project will allow the privatized company to invest, on average, R$ 12 billion per year in works related to energy generation, against the current R$ 2 billion.

Part of the process also foresees corporate changes at Eletronuclear, responsible for nuclear power plants in Angra. This company will no longer be controlled by Eletrobras and will be transferred to the Union through another created company, ENBPar, according to Montezano. It will take a capitalization of R$ 3.5 billion from the Union in the new company and Eletrobras will have to inject R$ 1.4 billion to have its participation completely diluted.

There will also be an obligation for Eletrobras to participate with this new nuclear state-owned company in raising funds for the completion of the Angra 3 plant, a work that was blocked due to a corruption scheme investigated by the Lava Jato operation.

The conditions approved by the PPI council still need approval from the TCU, which can propose changes.

Another project that was guaranteed to move forward was the Rio-Valadares highway concession, which links Rio de Janeiro to Minas Gerais.

PPI’s special secretary, Martha Seillier, said that this work should consume R$8.6 billion in investments over the next 30 years and bring a combination of lower tariff and grant value to define the winning bid. If there is a tie in the proposals, the one that offers the lowest toll amount and the highest concession for the Federal Government will win.

Also according to the secretary, the PPI has already auctioned 115 projects since the beginning of Jair Bolsonaro’s government, which attracted R$ 550 billion in investments contracted throughout the contracts.

This year, auctions are also planned for two highways (NovaDutra and BR-381), port leases, mineral exploration rights, transmission lines, oil transfer blocks, in addition to 5G telephony frequencies.

“The forecast is that we close this year with 45 new assets and R$ 295 billion in contracted investments”, said Seillier.