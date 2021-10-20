Workers will be able to use FGTS resources to buy Eletrobras shares | Companies

O capitalization model gives Eletrobras will allow what workers use resources of the FGTS to the stock purchase of the company. The minimum application will be R$ 200 per worker. In total, the Investment Partnership Program Board ( CPPI ) authorized the use of up to R$ 6 billion of the FGTS balance for this type of investment.

In retail, individuals will be able to buy the shares of the electric company with a minimum investment value of R$ 1 thousand. The minimum allocation guarantee will be R$5,000 per investor.

The president of the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), Gustavo Montezano, said that the capitalization will have a character of “capital democratization”, by also guaranteeing priority to employees and retirees of the state-owned company so that they buy up to 10% of the total shares offered. “It is an incentive for those who are dedicated to creating this Brazilian heritage,” he said.

The CPPI approved this Tuesday (19) the modeling of the privatization Eletrobras, based on technical studies contracted by BNDES. Resolution 203/2021, which deals with the steps that will be taken for the Union’s exit from the state-owned company, provides in the first place for the segregation of Itaipu Binational and Electronuclear into a new public company, so that they remain under the control of the federal government, as stipulated in the Constitution.

The document also talks about several acts and contracts to finally make possible the completion of the works of the Angra 3 nuclear plant. These acts and contracts, in addition to ensuring the good governance of Eletronuclear, will allow that the public investments made in the project are not lost, but they revert in favor of society.