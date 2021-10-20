Workers will be able to use FGTS to buy Eletrobras shares in privatization, says government | Policy

Workers will be able to use money from the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS) to buy Eletrobras shares in the company’s privatization process. The rule is foreseen in the privatization model, presented by the government at an event at the Palácio do Planalto on Tuesday (19).

The modeling, which will still be analyzed by the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), also allows any individual residing in Brazil to buy the company’s shares to be offered in the privatization process.

Today the government holds 60% of Eletrobras’ papers. The intention is to keep 45%. As a result, it would no longer hold the majority of the shares, but would remain the main shareholder. The government intends to raise around R$ 100 billion with the privatization and, in addition, argues that the measure will recover the company’s investment capacity in energy generation and transmission.

In the case of buying shares with FGTS money, the model predicts the worker’s participation through shares of privatization mutual funds. Up to 50% of the value of the individual FGTS account can be used. The down payment for each investor will be R$200.

For this type of operation, the government authorized the use of up to R$ 6 billion of the entire FGTS.

Another measure is that employees and retirees of Eletrobras and its subsidiaries will have priority to acquire up to 10% of the total shares offered.

In the modeling, the government confirmed that the Itaipu hydroelectric plant and Eletronuclear will not be included in the privatization.