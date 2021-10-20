Workers will be able to use FGTS to buy Eletrobras shares

The Council of the Investment Partnership Program (CPPI) of the Federal Government approved, in an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday (19), the Eletrobras privatization model.

The text guarantees priority to employees and retirees of Eletrobras and its subsidiaries to acquire up to 10% of the total shares offered in the company’s privatization process.

In addition to the preference for employees, the CPPI authorized that up to R$ 6 billion from the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS) be used for individuals to buy shares in the state-owned company.

Each individual investor may spend from R$ 200 of the FGTS account balance to acquire a stake in the company.

Any individual residing in Brazil will also be allowed to indirectly buy Eletrobras shares through privatization mutual fund (FMP) shares, which can be acquired using up to 50% of the FGTS account balance. These funds gather the amount collected and buy papers from the state-owned energy company.

CPPI resolution 203/2021 was based on technical studies contracted by the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES). The text details Eletrobras’ corporate restructuring, in order to segregate Itaipu Binacional and Eletronuclear so that they remain under the Union’s shareholding control.

It also requires amendments to Eletrobras’ Bylaws to include mechanisms to encourage ownership dispersion and prevent the exercise of control power by a single shareholder or group of shareholders.

The resolution also provides for acts and contracts to enable the completion of the works at the Angra 3 nuclear power plant.

“The approval of the resolution is a crucial step in Eletrobras’ privatization process. In addition to providing the main guidelines for the company’s capitalization, the CPPI decision clearly signals to the market and society the Federal Government’s commitment to move forward with the privatization of the company, an extremely important measure for the Brazilian electricity sector and for the balance of public accounts”, said the Special Secretary of the PPI, Martha Seillier, in a note.

Two-Step Privatization

Privatization will take place in two stages. First, Eletrobras will carry out a capitalization process, issuing new shares that can be purchased on the primary market, until it dilutes the Union’s participation in the company. According to the CPPI, this step will allow the injection of money from private investors into the company.

Only if the direct and indirect participation of the Union does not drop to less than 45% after the primary offering of shares, the Union will sell the company’s shares in the secondary market, when shares already launched in the market change owners. In a statement, the CPPI informed that the Union will continue to be the main shareholder of Eletrobras, even losing the majority in the company.

road concession At the same meeting, the CPPI also approved the modeling of the concession of BRs 493, 465 and 116, which link Rio de Janeiro to Governador Valadares (MG). The competition will be based on the hybrid judgment criterion and tariff discounts, which give priority to whoever offers more toll discounts, along the lines of the Dutra Highway concession, which connects Rio to São Paulo. The notices will be published before the end of the year, with the auction scheduled for the first quarter of 2022. According to the Ministry of Infrastructure, the concession will pave the way for R$8.6 billion in investments over the next 30 years. Currently, 269,000 vehicles travel per day on the 727 kilometers of the highway. (*With information from Agência Brasil)