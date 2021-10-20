Xiaomi will produce cars from 2024 – 10/19/2021 – Market

The chief executive of Chinese electronics firm Xiaomi, Lei Jun, said the company will produce its own electric cars from the first half of 2024.
Zang Ziyuan, director of Xiaomi’s international marketing department, also posted the ad on his account on Chinese social network Weibo.
The announcement marks the advancement of Xiaomi’s electric vehicle division, formally introduced by the group earlier this year.
Xiaomi shares rose 5.4%, the biggest daily percentage gain since May 12th.
In March, Xiaomi said it would invest US$ 10 billion (R$ 55.5 billion) in the electric vehicle division over the next ten years.
