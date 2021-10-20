You (You) – Season 3 Review: series presses reset for the future

It is peculiar that Joe and Love, protagonists of the 3rd season of you, have as one of their greatest challenges the ambition to spice up their married life. It’s perfectly representative. The familiarity that comes with time, the boredom of everyday life and the challenges that are already familiar are problems for both our psychopathic couple and the series itself. After two years of narration by Joe, the third year of you tries to shake up his routine with a range of new characters and an unstable partner to the stalker, and this works to the point where the series runs over its own premise.

Mother Linda’s setting is terribly promising solo. Leaving Los Angeles to live in a small town in California, increasing the concentration of influencers and advocates of detox diets, the 3rd season of you, in a way, presses the accelerator on all the elements he had already developed in his previous season: annoying Californians, Love’s psychopathy, Joe’s maternal problems and the introduction of characters more suspicious of the protagonist’s intentions. It seems that since the beginning of the second year, you tries to overcome the victim that was Guinevere Beck. But by bringing more shrewd figures, the series makes Joe’s day-to-day more complicated, and so is his base.

That’s because one of the series’ greatest appeals has always been to put the stalker alongside vulnerable people, and see him fumble more in his own traps than in the guile of others. It’s part of what sustains our relationship with the stalker, the comfort of seeing him fail in his own hands. But surrounded by smart people – and even more, in a small town and surrounded by cameras – Joe ends up trampling in the traps of others, especially when Love has his parallel plans.

It is difficult for a person who followed you even today I dislike the 3rd season, because the irresistible part of the production is finding comfort in the absurd. That said, the new year of the series has a lot more difficulty finding a direction, and it doesn’t have a direct target most of the time. Love’s conflicts with Dottie, Joe’s with his neighbor, the introduction of the new victim, and the whole arc of the couple are valid narrative arms, but they contribute to the lack of focus for the new year.

The reward, in large part, is in Victoria Pedretti. The Netflix darling had already demonstrated her talent in Season 2, but watching her play the role of the psychopathic suburban wife is delightful. Pedretti knows very well what to do with the text he is given, no matter how wobbly, and at every moment he demonstrates that he has fun with the paper he has. Your partnership with Penn Badgley is perfect, and gives the you the ingredient needed so that the fan doesn’t even know who to root for. completed by Shalita Grant, hidden in Sherry’s supporting role until she has a chance to shine, and Scott Speedman, this is the best acted season of You.

This is also the year when its classic conveniences, which make challenges magically disappear or characters change their minds for the sake of the narrative direction, gain full force. But you it doesn’t exist for those who want to problematize the lack of research, carelessness with fingerprints or the world without DNA. It is because you it’s not the series for those who don’t want to buy you. The production has the spectator’s vote of confidence, and knows how to compensate it accordingly.

All of this – the conveniences, a more attentive world, the range of challenges – is the biggest hurdle of the new year, and the series has a real difficulty in dodging the imposed scenario. The result in the end is an unprecedented backlog of crimes and victims, and the pile of dead or kidnapped is so large that it takes you to lose your sense of risk. If everything in the end can lead to the elimination of the victim, what’s at stake for Joe and Love? The undertaking, which consequently makes the production abandon the game of lies and manipulation in favor of more concrete and visible crimes, takes you to its ultimate consequences. No wonder the series now hits the reset button for the future.