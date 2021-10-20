Young man injects mercury in his own body to become an X-Men and ends up in the hospital

In 2014, a 15-year-old teenager made a dangerous decision inspired by one of the characters in the X-Men saga: injecting mercury into his own body to develop superpowers. The case was reported in a scientific study and, according to the authors, the boy said that he had just watched the movie X-Men Origins: Wolverine and he liked a character called Mercury who actually only appears in the comics. When he arrived at the hospital, he had had ulcerations on his arm for about two months, which had not improved.

The young man would have removed the substance from a thermometer and a sphygmomanometer, used to measure blood pressure, which were broken. In addition, he also allowed himself to be bitten by spiders to try to have the powers of another hero, this time Spider-Man. The injection of mercury happened in several places in the arm, according to the doctors, and luckily the liquid was only injected subcutaneously and not in the veins.

Urine tests showed high levels of mercury, but no serious damage was reported, just injuries to the arm that were cut to remove the fluid. The cuts showed hemorrhagic and necrotic areas, and if the mercury had entered the bloodstream, the damage would have been much greater. After removing the substance and dead tissue, the young man left the hospital and recovered.

The doctors involved in the case said that similar cases have already happened, such as that of a boxer who would have received an injection of metallic mercury to have a better performance, and of men who believed that the substance would help them to have a better sexual performance. In the case of the boy “X-Men”, scientists say that his psychiatric status was normal and that it was an unusual decision.

You can check out the study in the journal Journal of Laboratory Physicians.

