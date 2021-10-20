Young man injects mercury into his body in hopes of becoming an X-Men

In 2014, a 15-year-old child who had just watched the movie X-Men Origins: Wolverine injected mercury into the body in an attempt to develop superpowers similar to those of heroes. Instead of taking him to Xavier’s School for Gifted Young People, the attempt only took him to the hospital.

The boy arrived at a tertiary trauma treatment center with several large ulcers on his forearm that had been there for more than two months. Aside from the injuries, he looked healthy and had no other major problems.

With no obvious cause, the team suspected that this could have been caused by substance abuse. He was transferred to a psychiatric team, according to reports from his doctors in Journal of Laboratory Physicians, who managed to extract the whole story from him.

According to the authors, he liked one of the characters in the movie called “Mercury”, hence his decision to inject himself with mercury taken from a broken thermometer and sphygmomanometer. However, although the doctors are certain of his medical knowledge, the boy’s knowledge of the X-Men seems dubious.

After all, the movie he had supposedly seen was X-Men Origins: Wolverine and the character Mercury, played by Evan Peters, does not appear in the film. Perhaps he was trying to become the comic book character, Mercury, who can melt and solidify at will due to his mercury-like blood, or Wolverine himself, whose bones are coated in the fictional metal alloy of adamantium.

During the investigation, they found that the boy also allowed spiders to bite him in an attempt to gain Spider-Man-like powers, although this was not considered the most urgent as he had injected mercury into several places on his arm.

Tests confirmed that he had high levels of mercury in his urine, though fortunately he was only able to inject the metal under his skin rather than into his veins, minimizing the damage that could have occurred had it entered his bloodstream. The team treated the lesions and, sure enough, “the cut revealed hemorrhagic and necrotic areas with bright drops of mercury exuding.”

After removing the dead tissue and mercury, the boy managed to leave the hospital and did not continue to absorb the mercury into his systems. The team noted that the boy’s hospitalization was unusual, with most cases of deliberate mercury injection being part of suicide attempts.

“Other unusual incidences of mercury self-injection include a 14-year-old boxer who received a metallic mercury injection thinking it would enhance his sporting performance and subjects who believe mercury injections improve sexual powers.”

In this case, however, they believe the boy was mentally healthy but made an unusual decision to try to gain superpowers. “Surprisingly, he had no other psychiatric problems and had a normal IQ.”

