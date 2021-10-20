Young woman voted ‘the most beautiful in the world’ reveals health problem and surgeries – Who

+



Thylane Blondeau undergoes surgery (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Thylane Blondeau, the French model who went viral in 2007 after being voted the ‘most beautiful in the world’ by TC Candler, when she was just 6 years old, revealed on her social networks a health problem she went through in the last year.

In a long text, she said that she had to undergo emergency surgery for an ovarian cyst and that, over the past few months, she had several complications until, in the last week, she had to operate again for a another cyst in the region.

“I wasn’t sure if I should post about it, but here we are. A year ago I had an emergency operation for an ovarian cyst that exploded in my stomach. , we all (and obviously me too) thought it was because of the surgery. That year I saw three different gynecologists and visited more than four radiology centers in Paris and they all said the same thing: ‘Don’t worry, you have nothing , it’s in your head'”, he began.

Thylane said she went back to the hospital and met a new doctor who finally helped her find out what was going on.

“Four days ago I went to the ER because my belly was hurting so bad I couldn’t take it anymore and they said it was okay and I only had a small cyst and I should have a checkup every two or three months The next day, I had an appointment with the amazing Dr. Oliver Kadoch, who told me right away that I had a 5.6 cm cyst that was touching my ovary, so he had me do an MRI. Later, the doctor called me and asked me to go straight to the hospital for emergency surgery,” he said.

The model continued talking about the importance of seeking different opinions and treatments: “Today I’m finally feeling better and finally feeling free. I really thought I was crazy for complaining about my stomach for so long. I’m glad I didn’t give up. From this experience, I learned that when your body is hurting, you shouldn’t ignore it and you have to take care of it. Go to different doctors until one of them finds the problem and cures it. Any pain, even small ones, may be hiding something much more important .”

