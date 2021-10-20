‘You’re As Old As You Feel’ Says Queen Elizabeth II As She Rejects British Magazine’s ‘Old Lady of the Year’ Award | World

Queen Elizabeth II, 95, turned down the nomination for an “Oldie of the Year” award from a British seniors magazine.

‘”You’re as old as you feel,” said the monarch who said she “didn’t fit” into the award criteria.

The publication released the letter, signed in August, this Tuesday (19th), the same day it announced the 2021 edition winners, and thanked the queen for the friendly response.

In a letter signed by Tom Laing-Baker, Elizabeth II’s personal secretary, the monarch is grateful that the magazine has thought of her but stressed that “there are other people who deserve more”.

2 of 2 Letter signed by Queen Elizabeth II’s secretary to Oldie Magazine — Photo: Reproduction/Oldie Letter signed by Queen Elizabeth II’s secretary to Oldie magazine — Photo: Reproduction/Oldie

Recognition from “Oldie” magazine, which turned 29 in 2021, has already been given to scientists, athletes, celebrities and even Prince Phillip, the Queen’s ex-husband.

This year, the queen’s daughter-in-law, Camilla Parker, was invited to present the award – but according to the publication, she is still far from old enough to receive it.

According to “Oldie” editors, the idea of ​​honoring the British monarch would be a recognition of her leadership role during the pandemic and a preparation for her jubilee next year.

Queen Elizabeth II already has the longest reign in UK history and plans for 2022 to celebrate her platinum jubilee – which means having seven decades in power.

VIDEO: see 5 trivia about the queen