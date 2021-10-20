Youth announces Jair Ventura as new coach | youth

Youth announced this Tuesday night the hiring coach Jair Ventura to replace Marquinhos Santos, fired from the post in the second after five straight games without a win in the Brasileirão. Jair is already in Caxias do Sul and leads the first training session at the new club on Wednesday afternoon.

With him, assistant Émerson Ávila and performance analyst Antônio Macedo arrive. The two will work with the Youth’s permanent technical committee.

The coach debuted in the role for Botafogo in 2016, after being the club’s assistant coach and passing through the youth categories. He led the team for 99 matches, with a 53.2% improvement. At the end of 2017, he announced his departure to command Santos.

1 of 2 Jair Ventura coached Chapecoense in 2021 — Photo: Márcio Cunha / ACF Jair Ventura coached Chapecoense in 2021 — Photo: Márcio Cunha / ACF

At Vila Belmiro, there were 39 matches, with 44.4% yield. He then took over from Corinthians in September 2018, for which he became runner-up in the Copa do Brasil.

He led Timon for 19 matches before being fired after a string of poor results. In 2021, Jair Ventura went through Sport and Chapecoense.

The coach arrives at the Alfredo Jaconi Stadium with the mission of guaranteeing the permanence of Juventude in the elite of Brazilian football. Currently, the club occupies the 17th place with 28 points added.

In addition, Alviverde is with a negative streak of five games without winning in the competition. The commander’s debut should take place next Saturday, at 5 pm, against Ceará, at Alfredo Jaconi.