Zé Rafael is suspected of ligament injury and is punished by the STJD

The defensive midfielder Zé Rafael was suspended for a game, already fulfilled, for the expulsion in the match against Flamengo, in September, at Allianz Parque, for the Brazilian Championship. What caught the attention during the trial this Tuesday morning (19) was the reason for the athlete’s absence, as he has a suspected ligament injury.

The lawyer of Palmeiras, Alexandre Miranda, even asked for a postponement due to the problem and that Zé has exams scheduled. O OUR LECTURE found that the problem is not serious and that for some time the club has been monitoring the situation of the defensive midfielder.

Zé Rafael returned to the starting lineup last Sunday (17), in a 1-0 victory over Internacional, at Allianz Parque. The defensive midfielder was out of three rounds, against América-MG, Red Bull Bragantino and Bahia, due to a problem in his right ankle. Against the team from Rio Grande do Sul, the shirt 8 was substituted 35 minutes into the second half for the entry of Patrick de Paula.

Without his presence, Palmeiras takes the field this Wednesday (20), at 19:00 (GMT), in a delayed round of the first round against Ceará, at Arena Castelão. The squad finished the preparation for the confrontation and will also not have the presence of Jorge, Gabriel Menino and Mayke, fulfilling the schedule of the Núcleo de Saúde e Perfomance. Danilo, recovered from a shin on both legs, is in physical transition.

