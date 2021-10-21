1.60m mother draws attention on the internet with videos of ‘huge’ babies – International

Alexis LaRue went viral on the networks after sharing a video in which she has to work hard to hold on to her twin daughters (photo: The Mijia Family/Tiktok/Reproduction) Alexis LaRue, a 1.60m mother, has conquered social media after sharing a video in which she needs to work hard to hold her twin daughters, two big babies who, despite being only seven months old, weigh about 10 kg and already wear clothes from 12 to 18 months.

The 22-year-old girl usually shares her routine with Camila and Elena on the web. The video, which attracted more than 48 million views, shows Alexis holding the babies with just one arm, imitating another video she had seen in which another one does the same to me.

“I tried to copy that girl, everyone knows her, not for the weak. I don’t know if I’m too weak or my babies are too chubby,” Alexis joked. Second, she, her daughters are healthy and not overfed, but they are growing a lot.

In another video, Alexis plays with the babies’ father by comparing the size of the sisters in each other’s lap, since Leo Mejita is 6 feet tall. Camila and Elena were born in March of this year and live with the older ones in Minnesota, USA.

Alexis says she doesn’t use any kind of filter or special effects in the videos, but admits that some angles tend to emphasize the size of her daughters next to her, who besides being shorter, weighs around 53kg.