1.60m mother draws attention on the web with videos of ‘huge’ babies

(Credit: The Mijia Family/Tiktok/Reproduction)

Alexis LaRue, a 1.60m mother, has conquered social media after sharing a video in which she has to struggle to hold her twin daughters, two big babies who, despite being only seven months old, weigh about 10 kg and already wear clothes weighing 12 to 18 months.

The 22-year-old girl usually shares her routine with Camila and Elena on the web. The video, which attracted more than 48 million views, shows Alexis holding the babies with just one arm, mimicking another video she has seen in which another mother does the same.

“I tried to copy that girl, everyone knows her, it’s not for the weak. I don’t know if I’m too weak or my babies are too chubby,” Alexis joked. Second, she, the daughters are healthy and not overfed, but they are growing a lot.

In another video, Alexis plays with the babies’ father comparing the size of the sisters in each one’s lap, since Leo Mejita is 1.80m. Camila and Elena were born in March of this year and live with the most, in Minnesota, United States.

Alexis says she doesn’t use any kind of filter or special effects in the videos, but admits that some angles tend to emphasize the size of her daughters next to her, who, in addition to being shorter, weighs around 53kg.