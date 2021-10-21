23 temporarily free apps and games for Android this Friday (19)

The Play Store was again a little more generous in app offers this Tuesday (19). In this article you can check a list of apps that are temporarily free for Android, to start this week in October very well.

The day’s findings add up to 23 options of apps, games and icon packs to download and discover for free. After a very dry Friday, the collection of the day is an encouragement for those who love a bargain at the Google app store.

The list of apps is below. Remember that the entire selection is made up of temporary offers, so they can stop being valid at any time. If you press the “Install” button on the Play Store, the app is associated with your account permanently. In parentheses is the list price (without discount) of each app.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Apps

Games

Buff Knight Advanced: Idle RPG (BRL 3.99) – RPG

Freelancer Simulator Inc: Game Dev Money Clicker (R$ 2.19) – RPG

Epic Heroes War: Shadow Lord Stickman – Premium ($1.39) – Action

Warriors’ Market Mayhem VIP: Offline Retro RPG (R$3.29) – RPG

Shadow of Death: Dark Knight (BRL 4.79) – Action

Zombie Age 2 Premium: Shooter (BRL 0.99) – Action

Creating a VIP Party (Grow Heroes) (BRL 9.99) – Strategy

Mystic Guardian PV: Old School Action RPG (R$ 18.99) – RPG

Killer Monster Pro: Shooting Game, Archer (BRL 6.49) – Action

Heroes Defender Premium – Epic Tower Defense ($1.29) – Strategy

DungeonCorp VIP. (An auto-collect game!) ($4.99) – RPG

Icon packs

If you like any of the options, don’t forget to tell the Canaltech on social networks what was your choice, okay?