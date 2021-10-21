3 shares to have a chance of winning up to 3% this Thursday, according to BTG Pactual

This Thursday (21) begins with the main stock exchanges in the world operating slightly lower. The movement extends to futures indices on American stock exchanges. In Asia, where the day has come to an end, the highlight was the Nikkei Index, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, which closed down 1.87%.

In Brazil, the market continues to monitor the political impact of Covid’s CPI report, which calls for the indictment of the president Jair Bolsonaro and of various members and former members of the government for alleged crimes ranging from malfeasance to corruption, passing through an epidemic resulting in death.

Another issue that continues to reverberate is the government’s decision to pay the Brazil Aid of R$ 400, with resources that will be accounted for outside the expenditure ceiling.

Tips

But if you need or want to trade your portfolio today, it’s worth checking out the recommendations of graphic analysts, whose methodology seeks to detect very short-term trends. O BTG Pactual (BPAC11) has already released your tips.

As always, remember that every investment involves risk and therefore there is no guarantee of a return. Therefore, respect the indicated stops – points where losses become intolerable and it is better to reset positions.

Also follow the investment methodology recommended by analysts.

Company Code Entry (BRL) 1st Target (BRL) potential gain 2nd Target (BRL) potential gain Stop (BRL) neoenergy NEOE3 15.68 15.9 1.40% 16.14 2.93% 15.47 Randon RAPT4 11.78 11.98 1.70% 12.11 2.80% 11.59 Braskem BRKM5 59.77 60.77 1.67% 61.57 3.01% 58.79

BTG Methodology: An asset with a suggested buy that has the opening above the entry point should be discarded, as well as an asset with a suggested sell that has the opening of the day below the entry point. Upon reaching the partial, the operation must be reduced by 50% and the stop adjusted to the entry point. The stop should only be considered after opening a position. The quotation during the trading session at this point (stop suggested), without the transaction being open, does not invalidate it.

Disclaimer

O Money Times it publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins and not as an investment recommendation.