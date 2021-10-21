3rd generation AirPods vs. AirPods Pro – MacMagazine

This week, we don’t just meet the Third Generation AirPods as we also saw how they differ from the previous model. However, Apple’s current line of TWS wireless headphones is also made up of the AirPods Pro, released in 2019.

Despite the disparities and similarities between them (which we’ll see in more detail below), it’s important to keep in mind that the models in question aren’t exactly aimed at the same audience — so it’s only natural that, despite being older, the AirPods Pro offer features that were not implemented in the new generation of the input model.

Without further ado, let’s check out some of the specifications for both versions, in the table below:

Characteristics AirPods (3rd generation) AirPods Pro Battery life (headphones) 6 hours 4.5 hours Battery life (case) 30 hours (audio)

20 hours (conversation) 24 hours (audio)

18 hours (conversation) chipset H1 H1 Bluetooth version 5.0 5.0 Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) ❌ ✅ Environment Mode ❌ ✅ Sweat and water resistance ✅ (IPX4) ✅ (IPX4) refill case Refill case (standard Qi and MagSafe) Refill case (standard Qi and MagSafe) Silicone tips ❌ ✅ Space Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking ✅ ✅

design

When looking at the AirPods (third generation) and the AirPods Pro (as well as their respective charging cases) it is possible to notice several similarities, mainly regarding the design.

In that sense, “ordinary” AirPods look more like the AirPods Pro than their predecessors, with shorter shafts and oblong buttons. The difference is that the new headphones aren’t designed to be used with silicone tips, so the fit in the ear will likely be similar to that of the first- and second-generation AirPod headphones.

The small design changes reflect very little on the dimensions of the new headphones, but precisely due to the absence of silicone tips, the AirPods (third generation) are lighter than the Pro: 4.28 grams against 5.4g.

Apple has also redesigned the capacitive touch sensor on the AirPods (third generation), which look bigger and more prominent than on the AirPods Pro. If anything, this should make the new AirPods easier to control with the buttons.

audio resources

It’s not just the design that brings wireless headphones together: inside, they share similar technologies. In this sense, both models have a driver high-amplitude and unique amplifier with high dynamic range — meaning the difference in sound quality between them will be minimal.

In addition, both AirPods (third generation) and AirPods Pro support Space Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking — a technology that creates an immersive and immersive experience for listening to music, watching movies/series, etc.

The new AirPods also feature a new skin detection sensor that accurately distinguishes whether the headphones are in the ear or not. Apparently, the new sensor can also allow the new AirPods to detect when there is contact with water.

On the other hand, they lag behind in Active Noise Canceling and Ambient mode, features that let you adjust or not the soundcheck of the environment. Not only that, but Apple’s technical specs page indicates that new AirPods don’t support the feature. Conversation Amplification (Conversation Boost), designed to help people with mild hearing problems.

As for additional features, both models offer dynamic pairing between iPhones, iPads and Macs, Siri voice activation and Search network support (Find My) — all thanks to the H1 chip.

battery and energy

Perhaps it is in terms of battery that the AirPods (third generation) differ (positively) from the AirPods Pro. More precisely, the new headphones offer up to 6 hours of operation in audio, with another 30 hours offered by the recharge case.

AirPods Pro survive 4.5 hours of audio playback, with an additional 24 hours of battery life — if you turn off Active Noise Canceling, you might even get 5 hours of playback on AirPods Pro before you put it on them back in the carrying case.

In addition, both AirPods (third generation) and AirPods Pro have wireless charging cases (Qi standard) and are also compatible with MagSafe chargers — Apple has updated the AirPods Pro charging case to support the technology.

Which model pays the most?

If you’re not thinking about investing R$3,000 in AirPods Pro, but also didn’t want to buy older models — in this case, the second-generation AirPods, which are still on sale for R$1,650, the third-generation AirPods (R$2,400) can be exactly what you were looking for.

Despite the absence of interesting features like Active Noise Canceling and Ambient mode, the new model is no less premium as it supports features like Adaptive Equalization and Spatial Audio.

Regarding the audio quality itself, we can only wait for user feedback in the coming weeks to hammer out which model offers the best experience, but judging by the aforementioned specs, the difference is likely to be negligible — especially if you are not an audiophile.

It’s worth noting that both models are compatible with most iPhones (first generation SE or newer), iPads (fifth generation, Air 2, mini 4, and first generation Pro or newer), Macs (2012 and later) and any Apple Watch model.

So, have you already chosen yours? 😉

AirPods (3rd generation)

in apple

Cash price: from BRL 2,159.10

Installment price: in up to 12 installments of R$199.92

Launch: October 2021

AirPods Pro

in apple

Cash price: BRL 2,699.10

Installment price: in up to 12 installments of BRL 249.92

Characteristics: Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient Mode

Launch: October 2019

