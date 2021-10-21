45th São Paulo International Film Festival starts this Thursday with the option of face-to-face and virtual sessions | What to do in São Paulo

The 45th edition of the São Paulo International Film Festival starts this Thursday (21), in a hybrid format, with a selection of 264 titles to be presented in movie theaters and 129 on online exhibition platforms . (learn more below)

To be able to watch the Mostra’s films in the cinema, it is mandatory to present proof of vaccination against Covid-19. The event accepts only one dose of the vaccine. If the second dose is delayed, the person will not have the entry released. Furthermore, the constant use of masks within the exhibition rooms is also part of the protocols. adopted against Covid-19.

The half-hour break between sessions has been added to the schedule so that teams can sanitize movie theaters before they welcome a new group of people.

With the involvement of 76 countries, the program has 264 titles, which were divided into five categories: Special Presentation (13), New Directors Competition (122), Mostra Brasil (17), International Perspective (105) and Retrospective (7 ). All will be shown in face-to-face format, but only a selection of 129 films, just under half, will be able to be watched in virtual format.

Of all the selected films, 60 have been awarded at international film festivals, such as Apartment No. 6, a co-production by Finland, Germany, Estonia and Russia, which won the Grand Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival, one of the most internationally acclaimed, this year.

The edition also has 38 exclusively Brazilian productions and 12 co-productions involving the country.

One of the highlights of this year will be the screening of the American documentary “Summer of Soul”, awarded at the Sundance Film Festival, in the recently reopened Vale do Anhangabaú, as well as the Brazilian film “Bob Cuspe, we don’t like people”, at Vao Free from Masp. Both sessions will be free and open to the public.

The novelty on the exhibition circuit will be the São Paulo Immigration Museum, in Mooca. The holding of film sessions at the site is part of a partnership between Mostra and the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) to discuss the issue of “forced displacement”.

45th Mostra Vignette inspired by cartoonist Ziraldo’s illustration

The catalog of 264 titles will be aired from October 21st to November 3rd.

Cine Marquise (room 1)

cinema room

CineSesc

Itaú Cinema Space | Augusta (room 1)

Itaú Cinema Space | Frei Caneca (rooms 1, 2, 3)

Itaú Cinema Space | Pompeii (room 10)

Petra Fine Arts (Leon Cakoff Room)

Cultural Reserve (room 1)

Single ticket – Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays: BRL 24 (full) and BRL 12 (half)

Single ticket – Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays: BRL 30 (full) and BRL 15 (half)

Special permanent ticket – for sessions from Monday to Friday, until 5:55 pm: R$ 150

20 ticket package: BRL 250

30 ticket package: R$340

Popular prices circuit

São Paulo Cultural Center (Paulo Emílio and Lima Barreto rooms): R$ 4

Roberto Santos Library, at Ipiranga: R$ 2

São Paulo Immigration Museum (October 22nd and 23rd): R$ 10

Masp’s Free Go

Anhangabaú Valley

Youth Cultural Center – Ruth Cardoso

Tiradentes Cultural Center

The catalog of 129 titles will be available on the platforms from October 21st until 23:59 on November 3rd.

After purchasing a ticket, viewers have up to three days to watch the film. As soon as you press “play” for the first time, the work will be available for a period of 24 hours.