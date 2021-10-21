5 Tips to Keep Your Computer Running Slow After Installing Updates

Omprakash Kaiwartya and Mufti Mahmud

The Conversation*

6 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images

“Download an update.” This is a message that regularly appears on most people’s computers.

But many worry about the request because they fear the computer won’t work as well after the upgrade.

Users install software updates to improve the performance and security of their computers. However, this can cause slowdowns and there are several reasons for this to happen.

If your computer has a limited amount of random access memory (RAM, the physical hardware inside a computer that temporarily stores data), updates can slow it down.

Today, 4 to 8 GB of RAM is considered insufficient. A memory of 16 to 32 GB would be ideal for a general-purpose computer. Software updates often require the use of additional RAM. This reduces the amount of memory available for the operating system to run programs.

Also, most home computers don’t run on powerful processors, which means that installing too many software updates can be slow.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Many users prefer not to update their computer for fear it will slow down

limited resources

Software updates will require more processing power, resulting in an overall reduction in the computer’s ability to run the operating system and software applications.

Installing new updates will increase the total number of processes to be handled. This results in delays in performing the tasks required by the operating system and applications to function properly.

But if your computer has a lot of software installed, which consumes a lot of memory and processing power, you will have limited resources to perform the computer’s tasks.

Installing new software updates puts even more strain on your computer, slowing it down.

Meanwhile, if you have a large amount of data stored on your computer’s disk, updates can also be slow.

As software updates can use your storage space for temporary processing, this can further reduce available disk space.

Ultimately, this results in slower computer performance with every software update.

Safety

However, if your computer has enough memory, processing power, and disk space, software updates should make it work better.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Uninstalling programs you don’t use can be good for improving your computer’s performance

Keep in mind that despite being rigorously tested for accuracy and security, operating systems and software can have weaknesses that are vulnerable to unauthorized users seeking to access your computer and personal data.

Whenever these weaknesses are identified, companies release improvements in the form of software updates, and installing these updates is very important to keep your computer and data safe.

So what are the simple steps to improve your computer’s performance and keep it from slowing down?

1- Always delete temporary files

The operating system and software regularly create temporary files and folders on computers.

These files consume disk space on your computer and often use processing power that can slow down your computer.

Regularly deleting these files can improve your computer’s overall performance and speed.

Temporary files can be safely removed using cleaning and disk management tools for popular operating systems including Windows, Macintosh and Linux.

2- Have few programs that open when you turn on the computer

Many software, such as Dropbox, Skype or Adobe, can start automatically and run in the background when the computer is turned on.

These processes can be monitored using tools like the task manager in the Windows operating system. Always keep the number of programs that open at startup as low as possible, disabling unnecessary ones.

Keep in mind that there are some boot processes required by the operating system that cannot be disabled.

3- Uninstall unnecessary programs

There may be some software installed that you rarely use. Uninstalling programs you don’t use can improve performance and speed – your computer gains disk space and some processing power is freed up.

This can be done by adding or removing software resources for Windows and moving them to the Trash on Macs.

4- Save information in the cloud

Storing data in the cloud (a network of remote servers) can significantly improve your computer’s performance by saving disk space and managing related files.

It is advisable to store large files like music and videos in the cloud. The only limitation of using cloud space is that an active internet connection is required to access the files.

But this can be useful to make your computer faster.

The ultimate solution to improve a computer’s speed is to increase resources by adding or replacing hardware such as computer memory, processor, and disk drives.

However, it is not always possible to add RAM to all machines. So make sure you’ve tried the other (easier) solutions first.

* Omprakash Kaiwartya is Professor in Connected Systems, Nottingham Trent University, UK. Mufti Mahmud is a professor of cognitive computing at Nottingham Trent University.