5 Tips to Keep Your Computer Running Slow After Installing Updates

by

  • Omprakash Kaiwartya and Mufti Mahmud
  • The Conversation*

woman in front of a computer

Credit, Getty Images

“Download an update.” This is a message that regularly appears on most people’s computers.

But many worry about the request because they fear the computer won’t work as well after the upgrade.

Users install software updates to improve the performance and security of their computers. However, this can cause slowdowns and there are several reasons for this to happen.

If your computer has a limited amount of random access memory (RAM, the physical hardware inside a computer that temporarily stores data), updates can slow it down.