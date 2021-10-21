A man manages to escape the police for 13 years, but he ends up in prison anyway – Gerais

Dionathan tried to flee, carrying weapons, ammunition and money (photo: Reproduction/Wanted and Military Police/Disclosure) The authorities in Minas Gerais managed to put an end, this Wednesday (10/20), to a persecution that lasted 13 years. With 14 warrants for his arrest, Dionathan da Cruz Silva was captured in a mega-operation on the Crego do Aventureiro, in Conceio do Capim, district of Aimors, on the Rio Doce.

The Military Police reported that the 14 warrants were related to the commission of homicides, crimes against life and drug trafficking. Even with a large mobilization of agents, Dionathan still tried to flee when he saw the police.

In the unsuccessful escape, he carried a backpack with two firearms (9mm and 380), three 380 and two 9mm magazines, as well as plenty of ammunition. According to the PM, he was also carrying R$4,400 in cash and a promissory note for R$10,000.

Dionathan was being wanted by the Civil and Military Police of Minas Gerais and had his name included in the program “Searching”, appearing among the 21 most wanted individuals in Minas Gerais. state.

According to the PM, Dionathan was a highly dangerous individual and was involved in violent crimes practiced in Mutum and nearby towns, in the region of Capara. At the location of the police officer, a motorcycle used by Dionathan was also learned, who was arrested in the act and sent to the Civil Police Station of Aimors.

The megaoperation had teams from GAECO/Regional de Ipatinga and 11th BPM Intelligence, plus the 15th Cia Ind/8th RPM.