A resident of Gravataí has ​​a rare disease, has lost sight in one eye and needs help to survive – Giro de Gravataí

In all of Brazil, only six people are diagnosed with pachymeningitis, one of them lives in Gravataí. Aline Rodrigues is 32 years old, the mother of a 16-year-old boy and a nine-year-old girl. Since last year, Gravataiense suffers the consequences of the disease. “I’m already blind in my left eye, I can become paralyzed”, she reveals to the report of Gravesend Tour.

Aline needs an expensive treatment, performed twice a year, at a cost of R$ 6 thousand each time. “I’m already looking for it in court, but it takes time and I don’t have time because it’s in the brain and it’s getting worse”, he appeals. Aline’s husband works two jobs, but she can no longer work and the family situation has become complicated. “They cut out our electricity, our rent has been delayed for two months,” she says. At home, she has the support of her son. “He helps me, cleans the house, takes care of his sister, he is a golden son”.

A month ago, Aline had to undergo a craniotomy, which is the removal of a part of the skull bone, to explore the brain. As a result, it has to live with six screws in its head. A kitty was created to help her start the treatment. Anyone who wants to participate can help by donating any amount clicking here. Another way to contribute is via pix, phone number 51995362131.