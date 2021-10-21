Abel praises the courage of Palmeiras and commentator, in addition to questioning the VAR – 10/20/2021

Abel Ferreira left the field satisfied with the victory of Palmeiras over Ceará by 2-1 in the Brazilian Championship this Wednesday (20). But he didn’t stop complaining about the VAR, which canceled Veron’s goal at the end of the match.

“The goal, in my opinion, is clean. I would like to ask TV and VAR. Why are there lines in certain games and not others? And then, VAR, when for the image it is after the ball leaves Scarpa’s foot or the moment he touches the ball? For me, a clean goal,” said the coach, even more relaxed than usual.

Happy with the result, Abel Ferreira also praised commentator Pedrinho, from Grupo Globo, who is a former Palmeiras player.

“Speaking of which, congratulations to Pedrinho. This is the way to do sports journalism. The other day I saw him explaining Flamengo’s game against Cuiabá, it was even an assistant who made a video for me. Congratulations. Top.”, he said , using one of its characteristic expressions

Coach saw his team be brave

Abel was very pleased with the courage of his players, who did not relinquish possession of the ball — something he, he claims, always asked of his team.

“The game belongs to the players. You here criticize the coach, but the game belongs to the players. I’ve been asking since the day I arrived to have courage. When the opponent is at the same level or weaker, we have an obligation to impose a game,” he said “It’s the players who have the game’s GPS in their heads,” he exemplified.

“I didn’t come from here, I came from abroad. I’m from Europe and I have my ideas. We played well, we played poorly. But I repeat: the game still belongs to the players and not the coaches,” he added.

Abel also complained about the fact of losing players on FIFA dates, even questioning the validity of having selectable athletes.

“I can’t have 38 rounds and be without my best players in half. Then they ask why I don’t win here and I don’t win there. There are players who change the dynamics of the game, and only those who don’t want to or are malicious don’t realize it.” affirmed