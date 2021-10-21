About 30 years of fasting and its reasons – 10/20/2021

October 20, 1991. Exactly 30 years ago, “Mansell went straight through”, “Senna motioned for Berger”, “I knew it”. In Suzuka, an epic conquest, Senna’s three-time championship at the wheel of that mythical McLaren, a late-night party. The eighth Brazilian title in 19 years.

October 20, 2021. Everything has been said about that race, the last one that Senna, Piquet, Prost and Mansell raced together. It was the end of an era for world motorsport. And the end of an era for sport in Brazil. For exactly 30 years the country has not won a title in F-1.

Per what?

The first answer is obvious: because Senna died. Cracking how many more titles he would win would be speculation. But dammit, he was 34, impeccable physical shape and a maniac’s obsession.

If Hill and Villeneuve were champions with Williams, it doesn’t seem frivolous to believe that Senna would also be if he were there. (Wouldn’t he, however, pursue Ferrari’s dream?)

The second answer has to do with the years that followed, from 1995 to 2017. It is the period that begins with Barrichello at Jordan trying to carry an impossible weight and ends with Massa’s farewell to F-1, by Williams, in Abu Dhabi.

I had the privilege of covering most of these seasons in loco. After what happened in previous decades, Brazil still enjoyed prestige in the paddock. Brazilian pilots were watched with special attention, given chances that others didn’t.

During this period, no less than 14 compatriots ran in the category, as many hit the crossbar.

I especially remember a Canadian GP in 2001, when 5 of the 22 drivers on the starting grid were Brazilian: Barrichello (Ferrari), Zonta (Jordan), Bernoldi (Arrows), Burti (Prost) and Marques (Minardi).

I also remember the expectations of the entire F-1 around Zonta and Pizzonia. Few riders in history have gotten there with such impressive resumes in the youth categories.

What happened? Nothing.

Schumacher and Barrichello on the podium at the 2002 Austrian GP Image: Reproduction

It wasn’t for lack of a pilot, it wasn’t for lack of chance. In the cases of Barrichello, Zonta and Pizzonia, it was for sheer lack of mind. It was because of the lack of psychological preparation, of a more professional structure in the surroundings to withstand the pressures. Each, in a different way, succumbed.

Barrichello’s two vices, in 2002 and 2004, let’s face it, are protocol. At no time did he actually play for those titles.

It is necessary to make an honorable exception in this period: Massa in 2008. There was nothing missing. Circumstances lacked to fit. He missed the Worlds by a point, on the last corner of the last lap of the last GP of the year. It was heroic, a decision that made history. But the same story registers: the champion was Hamilton.

And came the current period. Since Massa left F-1, Brazil has not had a driver competing for the season. Since then, Pietro ran those two GPs in Bahrain, replacing Grosjean, and that’s it.

My thesis is that the current drought has everything to do with the previous period.

Felipe Massa was honored at the end of the Abu Dhabi GP Image: AFP / Andrej Isakovic

Emerson, Wilsinho, Pace and their gang were the result of a unique moment in Brazilian motorsport, an era of strength for the automakers, of investments in competitions between different brands, of Interlagos vibrating as a center for the development of talents and dreams.

Piquet and Senna were inspired by them. Barrichello’s generation, in the previous one.

And the current generation? Who inspired? What did you see?

He saw Massa take runner-up in 2008, thankfully, but he saw subservient, unprepared, supporting compatriots.

Without strong domestic motorsport, there is no magic.

Or rather: just with magic.

The boy, first, needs to get interested in motorsport amid a colossal array of offers. Then you need to be gifted with phenomenal talent. And he needs to be rich so that his father can send him to Europe at an early age.

Finally, still a teenager, he needs to get in the favor of an F-1 team, join a young talent development program. Otherwise, the path is much more difficult.

October 20, 2021. For exactly 30 years the country has not won a title in F-1. Let’s enjoy the day, let’s review what Senna did in Suzuka, let’s celebrate.

It is the solution as long as there is no one who meets all the above complicated requirements simultaneously.

It’s not pessimism, it’s not opinion. It’s probability, it’s math: only a phenomenon, just a conjunction of rare coincidences, can put an end to this title starvation.