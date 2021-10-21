Aeronauts consider strike if negotiation with airlines on collective agreement does not move forward | Companies

O National Aeronauts Union (SNA ) informed this Wednesday (20) that it will hold a meeting on the 25th for the category to decide on the start of a “strike procedure”, if the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CCT) is not closed until November 20th. The signal came before the impasse with the National Union of Airline Companies (Snea) about changes in the CCT of regular aviation — which regulates the activity of pilots and flight attendants.

According to the SNA, in a statement, the employer would have adopted a posture considered by the category as foolhardy by denying, at a meeting this Wednesday (19), the maintenance of the current clauses of the CCT. The airlines union would still be fighting for the flexibility of several items of the convention.

In your proposal, Snea wants to review some of the category’s rights, such as increasing the working day from 12 to 13 hours and reducing the number of monthly days off from 10 to 9. The aeronauts asked for an adjustment considering the INPC of the last 24 months, but the theme was not explored by Snea in its proposal – last year, the category gave up the adjustment because of the crisis caused by pandemic.

“They pointed out that if by December 1st we don’t sign a convention, it’s no longer valid. This is radical. For us, this convention is worth more than the CLT. It deals with the differences in what our activity requires”, said the president of the SNA, commander Ondino Dutra, to Value.

undine explained that before the labor reform, when a labor agreement expired, the clauses were valid until a new one was formalized. “The reform brought that down,” he said.

The collective instrument of a labor nature applies to all companies of air Transport at the Brazil and for all aeronauts. It has been negotiated for over 45 years between the two unions and has about 60 clauses that address specificities for this type of work.