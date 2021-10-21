After a fight with his mother, Gabriel Medina puts up for sale building for R$ 9 million | International

Disclosure Medina

Surfer Gabriel Medina, who lives a great controversy with his own mother – especially after seeing his wife, Yasmin Brunet, being attacked and preparing a lawsuit against Simone – decided to sell the institute that opened in 2017, on Maresias beach, in São Paulo. Sebastian.

Created to train new surfers, the site, which was managed by Simone, was closed two months ago and was even vandalized. Now, the building was offered for sale for R$ 9 million and the ad is already in the real estate agency Iz Imóveis Maresias.

“Elegant building standing on the sand with a perfect view of the sea, newly built with a beautiful structure of 144m² of construction. It has between 10 and 14 pleasant rooms inside and a large swimming pool outside the building. The building is located in a building. commercial avenue, Avenida Francisco Loup. Next to galleries, shops and restaurants,” pointed out the ad.

The place has private parking, rooms and a swimming pool. In addition, it has direct access to the beach, which made it easier for students. In the building, the young people also had classes in technology, swimming and apnea. They also did weight training at a gym. (see photos of the location in the gallery below)

.

Recently, the surfer’s mother spoke about the project’s closure. In an interview, she argued that she was the institution’s president, but left her post after breaking up with her son.

“He (Gabriel) was the owner of the institute, and I was just the president, after all I took his name, while I worked voluntarily. By the way, Gabriel demanded that I and Charles (Simone’s husband, stepfather and former trainer of Gabriel) resign from office, and forbade us to use his name and image,” said Simone.

She also said that she hoped Gabriel would reopen the place with a new team. “I hope, from the bottom of my heart, that this happens. There were many jobs and dreams involved. I wasn’t even going to explain it, because for me it was a pleasure to work with the children. But for them and for the employees I’ve lived with for so many years and they are like family, I am speaking out. God bless this new phase,” she added at the time.