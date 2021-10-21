After alleged betrayal on Ilha Record, Pyong and Sammy Lee remarry · TV News

Pyong and Sammy Lee announced this Wednesday (20) that they have made up and resumed their marriage. The couple’s return takes place three months after the separation, driven by an alleged betrayal by the hypnotist during the reality Ilha Record. “Forgiveness is not something we deserve. We don’t deserve it, I don’t deserve it. Forgiveness is given to us out of love,” wrote the former BBC on social media.

“The love of my life forgave me, that’s why today is a day of joy! In my heart, and certainly in Heaven!”, concluded the vice-champion of the reality series of Record. According to him, “true repentance” turned him into someone else.

The announcement came five days after Pyong returned to Instagram. The hypnologist was away from social media since the controversy in the reality of Record. He had posted a video crying and asking his wife and their son Jake for forgiveness. In July, the influencer had announced the end of the relationship and said she was “officially single”.

She also spoke on Instagram about the return of marriage: “I allowed myself to meet this new person, but I also chose to truly forgive the man I swore not to abandon before God.”

Sammy quoted the biblical passage: “I’d rather fail being with my family than prosper without it.” She said her studies of the book of Ecclesiastes helped her forgive Pyong’s alleged infidelity. “Family is God’s purpose, fight for yours,” he concluded.

troubled separation

The relationship between Pyong and Sammy was marred by controversy. Last year, the entrepreneur left the influencer alone, in the final stretch of pregnancy, to join BBB20. Within the Globo reality show, he practiced inappropriate behaviors against Marcela McGowan, Bianca Andrade (Boca Rosa) and Flay.

At the time, he was investigated by the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro for sexual harassment. The negative repercussion of the case caused a crisis in the marriage, overcome by the couple. In July of this year, the relationship faced a new crisis, during the entrepreneur’s participation in Ilha Record.

The network released a trailer in which Lee appeared under the quilt with Antonela Avellaneda, and the mystery of an alleged betrayal was explored during the episodes. Throughout the season, the public saw that it was all a marketing ploy by Record. However, Sammy decided to end the relationship.