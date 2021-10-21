After an accident, Daniel Sabbá has no movement in his legs and arms, says son

The surfer, actor and presenter Daniel Dutra Sabbá, 66, had a bone marrow injury and is unable to move his legs and arms, according to his 32-year-old son, João Paulo Sabbá. The information is from the Extra newspaper.

Sabbá suffered a serious accident last Sunday (17) when he hit a car while riding a motorcycle between the neighborhoods of Leblon and São Conrado, in the south of Rio. He underwent spinal surgery on Wednesday (20), with the doctor Paulo Niemeyer.

“Life is very fragile, it only takes a moment for everything to become nothing. I also do extreme sports, but I always criticized my father for riding a motorcycle. We know that, with physiotherapy, he has a chance to walk again. Our family is very religious and has a lot of faith that this is possible. We just ask now that everyone send positive energies for his recovery”, said Sabbá’s son.

Sabbá was riding a Ducati/959 motorcycle when he hit a Mitsubishi Lancer car, transport by application, and got his body trapped in the vehicle.

He was rescued by the Gávea Fire Department and taken to the Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital, and then referred to Clínica São Vicente.

In testimony to the 15th DP (Gávea), the Mitsubishi driver said that the surfer’s bike hit him on a bend in Niemeyer Avenue, where he was in the wrong direction.

