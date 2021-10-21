After confusions with Neto, former Flamengo player is fired from Band | Sport

Rio – The controversial former player Edilson Capetinha is no longer part of the Band’s staff. According to R7 columnist Flávio Ricco, the five-time world champion was released from the network, after having recent discussions with another former player who is part of the Band: Corinthians idol Neto. Edilson joined Band in 2019 and spent just over two years at the network.

According to the columnist, Edílson and Neto had a good relationship on the air. However, after the former Flamengo player had a more heated discussion with former goalkeeper Velloso, a discomfort ended up worsening the image of the five-time champion.

The most controversial debate took place last year, when Edílson criticized the positioning of goalkeepers in the 1990s. And Velloso, who defended Palmeiras, Santos and Atlético-MG precisely at this time, felt affected and started a discussion.

“Stop talking nonsense. Goalkeeper doesn’t have vision what? You who don’t have vision. The goalkeeper helps organize the team so the ball gets there for you, who normally doesn’t run. By the way, I only know that you went to the World Cup. 2002 because you don’t stop talking, otherwise you wouldn’t remember. You talk about every program. Most wouldn’t remember. I remember Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Marcão, Roberto Carlos. If you didn’t talk, I wouldn’t remember”, fired the former goalkeeper.

After this controversy, Edílson left the program “Os Donos da Bola” and was relocated to “Jogo Aberto”, which is presented by Renata Fan and Denílson. However, in an interview with the YouTube channel “PodPah”, Edilson stated that he did not know the real reason for his departure from “Os Donos da Bola” and also pointed out the dual personality of Neto.

“To this day I don’t know why. Nobody told me. It was out of nowhere. I called him and pretended I didn’t know. That’s what it was.” I don’t like lying, and lying hurts me. When Neto (off air) is one person and on air he is another, for me this is a lie. I don’t like this kind of situation. If he were the same person he is off-air, on air, he would have greater public acceptance,” added Edílson.

After this interview with the former Flamengo player, Neto announced that he would tell the whole truth about Edílson’s exit from the program. “Edilson was on PodPah and said that I didn’t tell the truth about his leaving the program. Oh, Edilson, I’ll give it a month, then I’ll tell the whole truth. I didn’t want to tell the whole truth, but then I’ll count. One month,” said Neto.