After cyber attack, Porto Seguro says it has reestablished channels

SAO PAULO – Amid reports of instability in Porto Seguro’s systems, the company informed that practically all of its service channels have already been reestablished. Last Thursday, the company said it had suffered a cyber attack, which caused instability in some of its systems.

In the insurance company’s official Twitter profile, users reported that service systems remained unstable until this Wednesday morning. Brokers heard by broadcast said that in recent days, the insurer’s systems had problems.

One of them mentioned that there were delays in requesting the renewal of some contracts, for example, but that most of the systems have already started working again.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, 20th, some pages on the company’s website, such as the one for consulting the list of brokers, were down. The main page, however, worked correctly.

“Porto Seguro informs that it is in the final phase of normalization with practically all of its digital and service channels restored”, said the company in a note sent to the report.

“The Company remains focused on continuing with the total stabilization of its technology environment, after what happened last Thursday, applying the necessary controls and security protocols to return to normality as soon as possible.”

In the same note, Porto Seguro informed that it has not identified data leakage either from its bases or from the bases of its subsidiaries, customers or partners, including personal data.

