After family scandal, Icardi stops following Neymar, Messi and PSG on Instagram

Mauro Icardi now follows only Wanda Nara, wife and businesswoman, on Instagram, in a desperate attempt to rekindle the marriage

Absence in the victory of PSG by 3 to 2 on top of RB Leipzig, by the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, the center forward Mauro Icardi has taken some steps to try to reconnect the marriage with Wanda Nara, who is also your manager.

In the last few hours, the attacker made a ‘clean’ in his official account of Instagram and failed to follow all his Paris Saint-Germain companions. Currently, Icardi follows only Wanda.

In recent days, Icardi has posted a series of photos with his wife in an attempt to ‘soften the heart’ of Wanda Nara and get the marriage back on track.

On the other hand, and with a much more serious behavior on Instagram, the businesswoman posted a photo without the alliance with the caption: ‘I like it better this way’.

understand the story

Last weekend, the Argentine press reported that the marriage between Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi was on the line.

The businesswoman reportedly caught an exchange of messages between the Argentine and Maria Eugenia Suárez, better known as China Suárez, who is an international model.



Since then, Icardi has been trying to rekindle his relationship with Wanda Nara. According to the Argentine press, Icardi had even appealed for a possible breach of contract with Paris Saint-Germain as a ‘last attempt’ to resume the marriage.

The early departure of Icardi, who has a contract until 2024, would generate a million-dollar termination fine, which would have to be paid by Wanda, since she is his manager and the center forward’s contract with the club is in his name.

Icardi was left out of Paris Saint-Germain’s last commitment and is not yet guaranteed for this weekend’s clash, against Marseille Olympics, this Sunday (24), at 3:45 pm, by the Call 1, with live and exclusive broadcast, by ESPN on Star+.