After leaking Eternals’ post-credit scene, Disney appeals to fans

While the general public still has a little more than two weeks to go before Eternos opens in theaters, yesterday, the next film in the Marvel Cinematographic Universe made its world premiere.

Well, with one big exception: details about the Eternals post-credits scene were leaked online shortly after the festivities. As a result, a Disney executive is urging MCU fans not to reveal this secret.

Let’s not share what the Eternals post-credits scene contains. Instead, here’s the message that Asad Ayaz, president of marketing at Walt Disney Studio, relayed to the public on Twitter.

“Over the next few days, help preserve the experience of this incredible movie. Please don’t post spoilers and reveal what so many have worked so hard to protect.”

Some of you may have seen the big spoiler from Eternals, but that doesn’t mean you need to share it with others. Once again, we’re just weeks away from Eternals hitting screens, a year after its original release.

Still, if enough people follow Asad Ayaz’s request, there will still be many who will be surprised to see what unfolds in Eternals after the film’s story ends.

Plot without spoilers

Here is what has been officially revealed about the Eternals. The MCU version of these cosmic energy beings have lived on Earth for over 7,000 years. Like their comic-book counterparts, the Eternals and the sinister Deviants were created when the Celestials experimented on humanity.

After the events of Avengers: Ultimatum, Hulk used the Stones of Infinity to bring those Thanos killed back to life. This caused the Eternals to step out of their comfort zone to protect humanity from the Deviants once again.

The 26th MCU film cast includes Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Don Lee as Gilgamesh and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, among others.

Behind the scenes, Chloé Zhao directed the feature and worked on the screenplay with Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo and Kaz Firpo. The initial critical reaction to Eternos was mostly positive, and last week it earned $2.6 million in advance ticket sales during the first 24 hours of availability.

You can judge Eternos for yourself when November 4th, the film’s premiere date, arrives.