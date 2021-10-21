After opening the 2nd largest solar park in the country, Essentia targets clean energy to triple in size – Economy

THE Essence Energy, a company that generates and commercializes renewable sources in the Homeland Investments, intends to triple in size in the next five years, mainly with wind and solar. This means investing around R$ 10 billion and reaching at least 3,000 megawatts (MW) of installed capacity in the Brazil, it says Marcelo Souza, partner at Pátria and chairman of the board of directors of Essentia.

Created in 2019, the company has just inaugurated its first solar project, with a capacity of 475 MWp (peak megawatt – a measure for solar energy). the complex Sertão Sun is located 485 km from the capital of Bahia savior, in the city of Oliveira dos Brejinhos, and has the potential to serve around 580 thousand homes.

The work started in March of last year and faced several problems arising from the pandemic, such as the importation of equipment. But he managed to meet the established schedule. In total, more than 1 million bifacial solar panels were installed – which have photovoltaic cells with two faces instead of just one and absorb more insolation – in an area equivalent to a thousand football fields.

It is the second largest solar park in the country (the first is from the Italian enel, at the Piauí), says the President of Essentia, Leonardo Serpa. He says that, in addition to the solar park, which cost R$ 1.4 billion, the company is running the project wind Winds of Saint Victor, of 465 MW, in Xique-Xique, at Bahia. In this case, the total investment is R$ 2.4 billion. The project is not expected to be completed until the end of 2022.

Other projects must come off the ground in the coming years for the company to reach its goal of tripling in size. Souza says that Essentia is already developing new projects for launching.

“Pátria has a strong appetite to invest in renewable energy. The increase in the energy matrix from now on will be reinforced with these sources. Therefore, companies need to position themselves well in the sector”, he says.

Essentia received funds from the Background 4 Pátria and may receive more money for new projects. In addition to wind and solar, the company is interested in investing in biomass thermal plants and also in the development of batteries.

See what are Essentia’s projects in Bahia:

Solar complex located in Bahia has an installed capacity of 475 MW and cost R$ 1.4 billion. Project opened this week.

A wind project, also located in Bahia, will have an installed capacity of 465 MW and will cost around R$ 2.4 billion. Start of commercial operation should take place at the end of 2022.