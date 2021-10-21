After the eve’s shot, the dollar drops to R$ 5.560; Scholarship goes up 0.1%

The commercial dollar retreated 0.5% today and ended the day quoted at R$ 5.560 on sale. The gain, however, does not come close to canceling yesterday’s surge, which caused the US currency to reach R$ 5.594, the highest value in six months.

In a new intervention, the Central Bank injected US$ 500 million into the foreign exchange market, but investors remain in a state of tension amid fears that the new Bolsa Família will exceed the spending ceiling. Today, the government promised to respect the mechanism, but did not detail how it will do it.

The Ibovespa had a slight increase of 0.1% and closed the day at 110,786 points. The day before, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3) dropped 3.28%.

With today’s result, the dollar adds up 7.17% against the real in 2021. The Ibovespa, on the other hand, has registered a drop of 6.92% since the beginning of the year.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Spending ceiling hole could lead to zero GDP growth in 2022, analyst says

Next year’s economic growth could be between zero and 0.5% if the spending cap is broken, said the economist at Rio Bravo João Leal, pointing to a scenario in which activity would be pressured by an interest rate. above 10%.

“If there is a considerable fiscal deterioration, with a break in the spending ceiling, the interest is double-digit, as it was in the 2014/2015/2016 crisis. (…) If this scenario is confirmed, we will be talking about growth well below 1.5%, which is our forecast; we would be talking about something between zero and 0.5%,” said the economist.

The market has cut forecasts for GDP growth in 2022 to 1.50%, according to the most recent edition of the Central Bank’s Focus survey. It was the second consecutive reduction.

“Through recent events, we can see that the government is no longer that committed to the reform agenda. (…) This clearly demonstrates that it is more concerned with 2022 and with trying to please Congress with parliamentary amendments,” he continued .

*With Reuters