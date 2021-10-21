Against vaccinated passport, group invades the Chamber, attacks councilors and displays swastika

The session of the Porto Alegre City Council, which analyzed, this Wednesday (20), the veto of Mayor Sebastião Melo (MDB) to the requirement for a vaccination passport, was marked by punches and shoves. A group of about 30 people entered the Chamber’s galleries to protest against the vaccination passport, many wearing green and yellow clothes or wearing ornaments in allusion to the national colors. At one point, the display of a poster with the symbol of the Nazi swastika was the spark to set off the already tense environment.

Councilors opposed the exhibition of the poster and asked the security of the Chamber to stop it. From then on, confusion began between the group, parliamentarians and officials of the House. The protesters compare the demand for a vaccination passport in the Capital to the totalitarian practices of Nazism and the restriction of freedom.

“This gives the dimension of the difficulty of the debate”, analyzed councilwoman Karen Santos (PSOL), noting that the anti-vaccine discourse has been fueled by councilors from the far right. For her, the pressure from the galleries “is part of the game” of the political dispute, with the exception of violence.

In turn, councilor Leonel Radde (PT) says that he had an advisor attacked in the confusion and complained about the lack of action by the Municipal Civil Guard (GCM). Councilor Clàudio Janta (SD) was also attacked. After a period of pushing and shoving between protesters and House security, the group was finally removed from the galleries.

The vote ended up maintaining Mayor Melo’s veto on the passport, although it has no practical value, as the state government implemented last Monday (18) the requirement for the document for a series of activities.