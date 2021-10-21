Airplane carrying passengers to MLB game crashes and catches fire, but everyone survives

Plane with 21 Houston Astros fans crashed, but no one died. 2 people were injured

A plane carrying 21 fans of the Houston Astros it crashed last Tuesday after taking off at Houston Executive Airport near the town of Katy, Texas. Luckily, all passengers survived, and only two had minor injuries and were taken to hospital, according to the newspaper. Houston Chronicle.

The fans of the Texas baseball team were on their way to the match against the Boston Red Sox, for the MLB, but the plane had problems on takeoff, fell on a lawn near the airport and started to catch fire. In all, there were 18 passengers and three crew, and all managed to escape the flames.

“When the plane finally stopped (after the crash), everyone started screaming ‘get out, get out, get out’. We jumped in the inflatable boat and everyone started screaming ‘get out of the flames,'” said Cheryl McCaskill, one of the passengers , to Houston Chronicle.

So far, the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) and the NTSB (National Transport Safety Panel) have not yet presented the reasons for the aircraft crash.

The plane had been chartered by J. Alan Kent, a local businessman, and was completely destroyed.

In a statement, Kent said he was “deeply grateful” that no one was killed or seriously injured.



Wanted to comment on the case, the businessman said he was shaken and did not want to give interviews.

“His focus now is on complying with FAA and NTSB standards, following all the rules to ensure investigations go smoothly,” said attorney David Norton, hired by J. Alan Kent’s firm to handle the case.

“We have no idea so far what happened.”

In the match that took place last Tuesday, the Houston Astros beat the Boston Red Sox 9-2.