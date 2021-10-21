Alberto Valentim scales Athletico’s maximum strength to face Flamengo; see lineup – Flemish

PHOTO: REPRODUCTION / SOCIAL NETWORKS

The Copa do Brasil is in the final stretch, and a game that promises to take your breath away takes place on this Wednesday (20th) night: Flamengo and Athletico Paranaense face off in the first leg of the semifinal. After saving in the previous match, when they took the field for the Brasileirão, the team from Curitiba goes into the field with maximum strength, as defined by coach Alberto Valentim.

CHECK THE ATHLETICO CLIMBING

Holders: Saints; Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Nicolás Hernández; Marcinho, Erick, Léo Cittadini and Abner; Terans, Nikão and Kayzer.

Until then, Flamengo and Athletico Paranaense faced each other only once this season, and the most dear won by 3-0 at Maracanã. It is also worth remembering that, in 2020, the two teams were also face to face in the Copa do Brasil, and Fla triumphed, both at Arena da Baixada and at Maraca, with scores of 1 to 0 and 3 to 2, respectively.

Trying to open up the advantage in the dispute for a place in the big decision of the Copa do Brasil, Fla tries to repeat the dose, in a duel that will have the ball rolling from 21:30 (GMT). Before that, you will already be able to follow all the coverage and exclusive information in the pre-game of Fla column, on Youtube. There will also be a live broadcast, commanded by Rafa Penido in the narration. CLICK HERE AND DON’T MISS ANYTHING!