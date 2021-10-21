Alderman gets bitten on his finger after anti-vaccine group provokes a fight in the Chamber

Protesters against the vaccine passport invaded the City Council of Porto Alegre, on the afternoon of Wednesday, 20, and caused confusion, interrupting the session in the Legislative. The group, self-styled antivacin, entered the House and challenged parliamentarians who defend the presentation of proof of immunization.

Soon afterward, a widespread scuffle between protesters and some councilors broke out. Parliamentarians debated about a veto by Mayor Sebastião Melo to the requirement of a vaccination passport in Porto Alegre. In the region, the presentation of the document in certain spaces is already mandatory since Monday due to state determination.

Protesters against the vaccine passport invaded the City Council of Porto Alegre, on the afternoon of Wednesday, 20. The group, self-styled antivaccine, entered the House and challenged parliamentarians who defend the presentation of proof of immunization. pic.twitter.com/vqkJ1rnZQo Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it — Political Game (@jogopolitico) October 20, 2021

Councilor Idenir Cecchim (MDB), who chaired the session, interrupted the debates until the situation was pacified. Councilor Claudio Janta (Solidarity) said he was bitten in the finger by one of the protesters.

“What we witnessed this afternoon in the Chamber is absurd: councilors were attacked by some members of the anti-vaccine group. Some even had posters with the symbol of the swastika. SHAME of those who make this affront to life!”, he wrote on social networks.

Absurd what we witnessed this afternoon in @camarapoa: councilors were assaulted by some members of the antivacine group. Some even had posters with the symbol of the swastika. SHAME of those who make this affront to life! — Claudio Janta (@ClaudioJanta) October 20, 2021

Outside the Chamber, protesters carried Brazilian flags and posters. The group defends the right not to be vaccinated and have no restrictions to attend events in the state, in addition to contesting the effectiveness of vaccination against Covid-19. The measure, according to them, was implemented with the aim of “social control”.

The groups defend that the vaccine has no proven efficacy and that it does not guarantee immunization. The rhetoric is the same used by President Jair Bolsonaro in his public demonstrations. According to the head of the Planalto, the vaccination passport disobeys individual rights.

In view of the events, the Chamber issued a note. “The acting president and the Board of Directors of this House vehemently repudiate any type of political manifestation that uses the expedient of violence. The plenary of the City Council is the expression of democracy in the capital of the gauchos and its decisions are sovereign. This Legislative rejects any form of intimidation against its members.

“Under no circumstances will this Chamber accept apology for the swastika, symbol of the darkest period in modern human history. Those who seek to impose their will by force or terror will never have a place in this House. On the contrary, such individuals will be subject to the rigor of the law and held responsible for their actions”, completes the text.

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags