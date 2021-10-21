Aline exchanges barbs with Day and Rico in game chat

In the bay area of ”A Fazenda 13″ (RecordTV), during the dawn of today, Aline Mineiro ended up having a small argument with Rico Melquiades and Dayane Mello after hearing criticism of it being a ‘bite and blow’ style move in the relationship with their competitors on the reality show.
After firing criticism at Marina Ferrari and Gui Araujo for only having positive attitudes for convenience in the game, Rico was not intimidated and commented that the fact that Aline gives notice of her voting targets in advance is wrong.
Aline, do you know what I see of you? An example: if a person screwed you live there, you say ‘we can talk in singing later’. Like, I don’t think it’s worth it.
“Who screwed me?” asked Aline.
“No. Anyone who says anything about you, you call a corner to talk. If a person who doesn’t like me or has a slutty attitude to me, I won’t talk to the person. If the person wants to talk, ok, but I go talk to someone who talks about me?” Rico said.
“It goes with personality,” Dayane opined.
The ex-panicat, in turn, made a point of showing discomfort with the judgment of her allies in “A Fazenda 2021”.
Do you know what fuck* is? You’re judging something you wouldn’t do. I do and you’re judging me for an attitude you wouldn’t have.
“Friend, it’s not judgment. We’re a friend and when we’re a friend, we don’t judge. First thing, we only speak what we think and it’s not judgment,” Dayane chided. “Friend, all you need to do is call someone who sometimes doesn’t care about you a corner,” he criticized Rico again, and Dayane also added:
Or you already say that ‘then I’ll vote for you and don’t be sad’. Like hello? (Hi?)
Aline denied that she will have a game like that of friends against her competitors and got angry after seeing that Dayane accused her of doing nothing when she was told that she would become the target of a vote in the countryside.
She arrived, spoke and I said ‘beauty’. Wanted me to do what? Give her a slap in the face and say: ‘That’s it, tell the truth, did you guys agree to vote for me?’
“No one ever had the courage to come up to me and say they would vote for me,” Dayane nudged. “The only person who came to me was Marina,” Rico said. “Thank God, we’re different, right,” Aline needled.
Visibly annoyed, the ex-panicat even declared to Rico and Dayane that she will not be led by the feelings of others to define her posture in the race for the R$1.5 million prize.
It doesn’t hit me. I won’t change because so-and-so, so-and-so and so-and-so are saying something about me. I will follow my head and my way. I wanted you to follow my life before here. I didn’t go through some cool things.
“I’m talking about the game,” explained Rico. “I understand… I’m here to do what I feel like doing. If I feel like saying ‘I’m going to vote for you’, I’ll say it. If I feel like shitting, I’m going to shit”, shot Aline. “I respect, but I disagree,” concluded Rico and Dayane.
