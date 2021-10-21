Although rare, breast cancer progresses faster in men – News

In 2021, more than 66,000 new cases of breast cancer were diagnosed, according to data from Inca (National Cancer Institute). Of this total, it is estimated that only 1% was among men who, despite the rare incidence, may experience a faster evolution of the tumor, according to mastologist Alexandre Pupo.

“In principle, the disease is very similar in men and women, the process in men is due to a mutation in a gene and, because the size of the breast is much smaller, cancer evolves much faster”, she explains.

According to Pupo, breast cancer is caused by a disorganized and continuous growth of cells in the mammary gland, which, over time, gain the ability to extrapolate the limits of the organ and can spread throughout the body. In men, the disease is due to the mutation of the BRCA2 gene and represents 1 in every 100 diagnoses.

The expert points out that the disease is more common in men between the ages of 60 and 85 years, because, due to old age, the body becomes prone to genetic mutations.

“The incidence of cases is much lower in men due to the smaller breast tissue, having much less cells that can undergo mutations, in addition to female sexual stimuli, such as estrogen, which is produced in much lower quantities in men”, he explains.

Pupo recommends that, if the man feels the presence of a lump, even a small one, as well as secretions in the nipple, seek a mastologist, a doctor specializing in breast, in order to perform tests to diagnose a possible presence of cancer.

The expert points out that in the case of men who have breast cancer before the age of 50 in the family, it is advised that genetic monitoring be done. “In this case, it is necessary to seek an oncogeneticist, to assess the risks of developing cancer”, he explains.

In 2019, 227 men died from breast cancer, according to Inca data. The SUS (Unified Health System) offers, in 317 specialized hospital units throughout Brazil, free treatment for people with the disease.

About 30% of breast cancer cases can be avoided by adopting healthy habits, according to Inca. Pupo recommends the search for a balanced diet, as well as the practice of physical exercise, to avoid the onset of the disease in the body.

“To prevent breast cancer, general measures of quality of life are recommended, a balanced diet with a low fat rate, avoiding overcooked and toasted foods, avoiding highly polluted environments and trying to avoid being overweight, practicing physical and aerobic activities. In the case of men, the recommended thing is to pay attention to changes in the body, and women need to undergo annual preventive exams”, he explains.

The treatment of breast cancer in men is similar to that performed in women, Pupo explains that the main difference lies in the aesthetic issue of breast removal.

“From a surgical point of view, it is very similar, the same technique is used for breast removal in men and women, with the removal of the areola, nipple and all the breast tissue. The main issue involved is esthetics, the breast in men has a lower perception in relation to their perception of gender than in women”, she emphasizes.

