Amid criticism, Facebook may change its name

In the crosshairs of US authorities after revelations by former employee Frances Haugen, the Facebook now plans to change his name. According to a report on the American website The Verge published this Tuesday, 19, the company of Mark Zuckerberg it must reposition its brand to move away from the problematic social network image and focus on the ‘metaverse’, the company’s plan to build a digital world where people can use different devices to move and communicate in a virtual environment.

According to the The Verge, Zuckerberg is expected to talk about the change at the Connect conference, scheduled for Oct. 28 – the new name, however, may be revealed sooner.

Facebook now has more than 10,000 employees focused on building hardware like augmented reality glasses. In the company’s view, these devices will be as ubiquitous as smartphones in the future.

In September, Facebook announced a $50 million investment to build the metaverse. The company said the resources would be used over two years to ensure that metaverse technologies are “built in an inclusive and empowering way.”

O The Verge did not have access to the company’s new brand. The report says it could have something to do with horizon, the name of a version of virtual reality that the company has been developing in recent years. Facebook did not comment on the matter.

In recent weeks, Mark Zuckerberg’s company has again become a target of authorities in the United States after Frances Haugen, a former Facebook employee, released thousands of internal files before resigning in May this year. The social network is investigated for negligence with the mental health of its users, having prioritized the growth of their own profit margins.