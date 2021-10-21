Ana Maria Braga bites live microphone and scares audience

This Wednesday, October 20th, Ana Maria Braga starred in a hilarious scene on “Mais Você”, a program aired by Rede Globo.

The presenter appeared biting a live microphone. That’s right! But calm down, she was enjoying a cake with the shape of the object.

Ana received the reporter’s gift Ju Massaoka, to celebrate the program’s anniversary. “One two Three testing. This is not a real microphone. If someone asks you to bite a microphone, what will you think?” she said.

EMOTION

“Mais Você” on Monday, October 18, started with a lot of celebration for the 22 years of the program on the TV Globo screen. But emotion was the big slice of the cake, starting with the beautiful video with excerpts from the attraction that ended with recordings of Tom Veiga, the eternal “Louro José”, who died in November of last year.

Ana Maria Braga couldn’t hold back her tears when she saw the recording, mainly because it was her first birthday without her friend at her side.

“You can already see that it’s a party atmosphere, at the same time, with the opening of this program, when we see that bunch of images from a lifetime… [são] 22 years of a daily history that we have together. Without you on the other side, we wouldn’t be here until today. The birthday is dedicated to you”, said Ana Maria, in a choked voice, to the audience.

