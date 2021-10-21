Ana Maria Braga eats Globo’s live microphone and the web gets scared: “Is it the crisis?”

by

More you
Ana Maria ate a microphone and caught the attention of internet users (Image: Reproduction / Globo)

You may not believe it, but Ana Maria Braga ate a microphone in Globe in this wednesday (20), during the More you. However, it was all a joke and the blonde actually snapped up a cake shaped like a microphone and with the station’s logo.

The situation occurred when reporter Ju Massaoka gave Ana Maria Braga the cake as a gift, to commemorate the artist’s 22 years at the network.

Asked if she had ever eaten a microphone, the famous one shot: “One, two, three, testing… I’ve already eaten [microfone] with ice cream. This is not a real microphone.”

After biting the “equipment”, Ana Maria was surprised by the taste. “All cake, delicious”, declared the morning presenter, who last Monday (18th) was moved by the tributes from the Globo team and was also given a gift by the singer Daniel.

On Twitter, a lot of people commented on today’s scene on the show. “09:52 and Ana Maria Braga is eating a microphone. Another normal day in Brazil”, declared a netizen.

“Financial crisis even affects the presenter. See when Ana Maria Braga feeds on a microphone”, stated another, ironically. “Ana Maria must be having financial problems at Globo, because she had to eat the company’s microphone”, said a third.

Check the timing and repercussion:

Luiz Fabio Almeida

Luiz Fábio Almeida is a journalist, multimedia producer and passionate about what happens on television. He is a writer and columnist for RD1. It is on social networks at @luizfabio_ca and can also be via email [email protected]