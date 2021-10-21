Ana Maria Braga eats Globo’s live microphone and the web gets scared: “Is it the crisis?”

You may not believe it, but Ana Maria Braga ate a microphone in Globe in this wednesday (20), during the More you. However, it was all a joke and the blonde actually snapped up a cake shaped like a microphone and with the station’s logo.

The situation occurred when reporter Ju Massaoka gave Ana Maria Braga the cake as a gift, to commemorate the artist’s 22 years at the network.

Asked if she had ever eaten a microphone, the famous one shot: “One, two, three, testing… I’ve already eaten [microfone] with ice cream. This is not a real microphone.”

After biting the “equipment”, Ana Maria was surprised by the taste. “All cake, delicious”, declared the morning presenter, who last Monday (18th) was moved by the tributes from the Globo team and was also given a gift by the singer Daniel.

On Twitter, a lot of people commented on today’s scene on the show. “09:52 and Ana Maria Braga is eating a microphone. Another normal day in Brazil”, declared a netizen.

“Financial crisis even affects the presenter. See when Ana Maria Braga feeds on a microphone”, stated another, ironically. “Ana Maria must be having financial problems at Globo, because she had to eat the company’s microphone”, said a third.

Check the timing and repercussion:

9:53 and Ana Maria putting a microphone in her mouth live 😂😂😂 — saturn’s daughter 🪐♑️🌈💙 (@_gomessingrid) October 20, 2021

Bite my microphone tmb Ana Maria. https://t.co/Vx3bvuKcqv — Lucas Goncalves (@Jackboyzzx) October 20, 2021

Ana Maria thinking that the cake microphone was from vdd kkk #More you — d (@realitei) October 20, 2021

🚨 Financial crisis even affects the presenter. Watch the moment when Ana Maria Braga feeds from a microphone. pic.twitter.com/FN3m2jP87n — Employee of the Month (@funcionario_mes) October 20, 2021

Financial crisis even affects the presenter. Watch the moment when Ana Maria Braga feeds from a microphone. pic.twitter.com/mgZeWKzyHl — Dudu Guimaraes (@Dudu) October 20, 2021

Looks like we’re back to the beginning of the pandemic when EVERYTHING WAS CAKE!! #More you pic.twitter.com/cezCKSmFcP — Mari Tegon ⚡️ (@maritegon) October 20, 2021