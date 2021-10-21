Ana Maria Braga pays promise and has breakfast with Mion on Globo

Mion charged and Ana Maria Braga answered the request to have breakfast with the new host of “Caldeirão” in 2022. The owner of “Mais Você” received him to comment on being hired in place of Luciano Huck on Saturdays.

For the conversation, Ana Maria Braga wore her Globo presenter badge — who is already 22 years old. Only Mion forgot his.

In his honor, I came with a badge. It’s so talked about. Ana Maria Braga

Mione Ana Maria Braga on ‘Mais Você’ Image: Playback/TV Globo

Mion explained that she was too happy and left his in her bag. The presenter suggested a toast.

And I am without. We should make a badge toast. It’s my first ever. What an honor, having coffee with Ana Maria, What an honor. mion

In August, Mion asked Ana Maria Braga for a breakfast at “Mais Você”. He had closed the contract with Rede Globo recently.

On his Twitter profile, the communicator joked by replicating the post of a follower who asked why Ana Maria hasn’t invited him for a breakfast chat on the morning show.