Ana Maria eats live microphone and becomes a web meme

The scene of Ana Maria Braga devouring a live microphone gave viewers a good laugh on this Wednesday morning (10/20). It turns out that when she was presented with a microphone made of candy, the presenter tasted the candy live and provided loud faces and mouths when taking the microphone to her mouth. Of course, the internet hasn’t missed the opportunity to play around with the situation. “It fell out of its mouth,” they said.

The official profile of Mais Você itself, on Twitter, posted the video with the caption: “Gente!!!”, followed by laughing emojis. Ana made a point of giving an answer that sharpened the game even more: “It was tasty…”

The moment also generated many doubts to the public, as the item was in fact super realistic, but it clarified the curiosity of fans that the candy was a bonbon: “Cake layers and filling”, she said.

Check out the memes:

9:52 am and Ana Maria Braga is eating a microphone Another normal day in Brazil #More you pic.twitter.com/goJdY2JOOY — nico (@niconatv_) October 20, 2021

Financial crisis even affects the presenter. Watch the moment when Ana Maria Braga feeds from a microphone. pic.twitter.com/mgZeWKzyHl — Dudu Guimaraes (@Dudu) October 20, 2021