Ana Paula Siebert comments on rumors of betrayal

Last Tuesday, October 19, Ana Paula Siebert he took advantage of his free time to answer some questions from followers on his Instagram Stories. The model rebutted the rumor that she always needs to wear makeup for her husband Roberto Justus.

“That’s the most lying lie I’ve read in days. Whoever invented it should be ashamed to write something so crude,” she said.

The blonde also commented on the great relationship she has with Titian Pine, ex-wife of the businessman. “We always talk about Rafa. We have no reason not to talk! I respect her and her story, and especially Rafa. So we talk, yes, we talk about important decisions for the good and harmony of everyone in the family, because that’s what matters”.

Ana Paula Siebert took advantage of her free time to answer questions from the followers – Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/@anapaulasieber

TALK OF BETRAYAL

Ana Paula also said that she intended to have more children, but Roberto did not want to, as he already has four children from other relationships.

“I wanted to have two, but we agreed to have only Vicky, because she already has four brothers and I’m super happy and fulfilled”, she said.

To conclude, the muse commented on the rumors that she had already been betrayed. “I trust my husband a lot. He’s not that type! But… if you know something, I’ll accept it by direct. Roberto Justus, all eyes on you”, he joked.

Ana Paula Siebert commented on the desire to have more children and rumors of betrayal – Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/@anapaulasiebert

