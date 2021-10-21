Ana Paula Siebert denies Roberto Justus’ betrayal: ‘He’s not that type’ | celebrities



Ana Paula Siebert, Roberto Justus and their daughterreproduction

Rio – Ana Paula Siebert used some free time to answer some curiosity from internet users, on Tuesday night, through Instagram. She denied, for example, that she was already betrayed by her husband, Roberto Justus. “I trust my husband a lot. He’s not that type! But… If you know something, I’ll accept it by Direct. All eyes on you!” joked the model.

Another fan wanted to know if it was true that the manager wanted to see her always wearing makeup before he woke up. “This is the most lying lie I’ve read in recent days. Whoever invented it should be ashamed to write something so crude,” he said.