Ana Paula Siebert pronounces on the alleged betrayal of Roberto Justus

Model Ana Paula Siebert, who is married to presenter Roberto Justus, used her Instagram this Tuesday night (10/19) to deny the rumors that have been circulating on the networks about the couple.
According to rumors, Justus betrayed his wife. Plus, he’d demand that she had makeup on before he woke up, so he’d always see her overproduced.
0
“That’s the most lying lie I’ve read in days. Whoever invented it should be ashamed to write something so coarse…”, mocked Ana.
When asked about having more children, whose decision would have been taken by her husband, Ana confirmed the agreement, and explained that Justus already has four other children from previous relationships: “I wanted to have two, but we agreed to have only Vicky, as she already has 4 brothers and I’m super happy and fulfilled.”
Ana also denied that she doesn’t get along with her husband’s ex-wives. “I hate jealousy”, she began, who said that it’s a lie that she and Ticiane Pinheiro don’t talk:
“Lie! We always talk about Rafa [Rafaella Justus, filha de Ticiane e Justus]! We have no reason not to talk! I respect her and her story, and especially Rafa. So we talk, yes, we talk about important decisions for the good and harmony of everyone in the family, because that’s what matters!”.
Want to get inside the world of the famous and get the news straight to your Telegram? Enter the Metropolis channel: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos