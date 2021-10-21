Analysis: “Go on top of them…” In a magical night, Atlético-MG scores and sets foot in the final of the Copa do Brasil | athletic-mg

Fantastic, apotheotic, overwhelming, brilliant… How do you find a word capable of defining a night like this Wednesday? How to describe Guilherme Arana’s goal? And the play of the goal scored by the Hulk? How about the ball amended by Zaracho? In front of the (good) Fortaleza, Atlético-MG lived this October 20th a memorable night, impeccable. A 4-0 to remain eternal in a season that has everything to mark the club’s history.

“Go at them, Rooster!”

The fan who started the game by shouting one of the screaming symbols of the team had no idea that the athletes would put into practice so overwhelmingly and faithfully the chant from the stands. Insatiable, Rooster was on top of Leão the whole game, and he didn’t stop even when he was already winning 4-0.

“A nice game to play, to work. I think we were happy, right? The opponent is very qualified, but we had a very inspired night” (Cuca)

1 of 7 Atlético-MG squad celebrates victory over Fortaleza — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético Atlético-MG squad celebrates victory over Fortaleza — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético

And look, the first chance of the game was for Fortaleza. With less than a minute of play, Felipe scared him with a shot from the edge of the area. Throw enough to light up the stands and the Rooster on the field. After the scare came the avalanche.

At 11, Réver hit a wonderful throw for Zaracho to force Felipe Alves to make a beautiful save. In the corner, Crispin took Keno’s accurate headbutt off the line.

The Fortaleza was enduring as they could, but at 18 minutes, when Guilherme Arana hit a very rare bludger, there was nothing to be done. A wonderful painting, worthy of applause from Cuca, the fans and his own teammates. Loaded by teammates.

2 of 7 Guilherme Arana celebrates goal in the match between Atlético-MG and Fortaleza, for the Copa do Brasil — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF Guilherme Arana celebrates goal in the match between Atlético-MG and Fortaleza, for the Copa do Brasil — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF

“Go at them, Rooster!” (x2)

Ahead of the scoreboard, the stands got even more excited. The scream grew, and the team responded within four lines. At 25, after a corner kick in the measure of Keno, Réver swerved to the goal to score the second. A symbol goal, of an idol of the club, on the night he completed 300 games with the alvinegra shirt. Applauded.

3 of 7 Réver celebrates goal in the match between Atlético-MG and Fortaleza, for the Copa do Brasil — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Mineirão Réver celebrates goal in the match between Atlético-MG and Fortaleza, for the Copa do Brasil — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Mineirão

“Go at them, Rooster!” (x3)

Two goals difference would already be an advantage to be celebrated, but on a gala night, Rooster and fans wanted more. And the third was a veritable collective masterpiece, which began with a wonderful half-moon of Keno in Titi, had as much assistance as Zaracho and an accurate headbutt from the team’s protagonist.

The night he inaugurated his new hairstyle, now nearly bald, Hulk used his head to expand the numbers of a magical season. Top scorer in the Copa do Brasil, Mineirão and Galo. Idol.

4 out of 7 Hulk; Atlético-MG — Photo: Twitter Mineirão Hulk; Atlético-MG — Photo: Twitter Mineirão

“Go at them, Rooster!” (x4)

Neither the 3-0 on the scoreboard and the break diminished the alvinegro impetus. As soon as the referee whistled the restart of the game, the masterful cry of the night was heard loud and clear. “Go at them, Rooster!” It was, and just over a minute into the second half, a goal that shows that, when confidence is up to date, everything works out.

On any other night, the ball that was left for Zaracho after Arana’s free kick would go to the stands itself, or it wouldn’t even be finished. But it was, and coverage, no chance for Felipe Alves. Another great goal in Mineirão.

5 of 7 Zaracho celebrates goal for Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético Zaracho celebrates goal for Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético

Fortaleza came to Belo Horizonte to play on equal terms with the leader of the Brazilian Championship, and was completely groggy. It’s not even possible to say that it was a bad performance by the team from Ceará. Yes, you can nail that it was a masterful night of the Rooster.

A collective show, to the point of being unfair to highlight individualities. Everson, Guga, Rever, Alonso, Arana, Allan, Jair, Zaracho, Nacho, Keno and Hulk. From 1 to 11 (some more, some slightly less), everyone deserves praise for their performance.

6 of 7 Hulk celebrates goal for Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético Hulk celebrates goal for Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético

Throughout the season, perhaps only the performance against River Plate, in the 3-0 return of the quarter-finals of the Libertadores, has had a similar level. An insatiable avalanche, which puts the team with a foot and a half in the final of the Copa do Brasil. The classification is not guaranteed yet, but it’s over and over again.