Analysis of wooden sticks shows that Vikings arrived in North America exactly 1,000 years ago | Science

A study published this Wednesday (20) in the scientific journal Nature points out, for the first time, that it is possible to prove that the Vikings were in the North American continent exactly one thousand years ago.

To assert that the group was present on the continent in 1021, researchers used a method that is still little known: they analyzed the impact of cosmic radiation on wood found in an archaeological site.

Cosmic radiation is associated with solar storms, and scholars know that two major events in the past could be used as a reference because the rays emitted by them are known to have left marks on trees.

To date, the only known site of Viking occupation remains L’Anse aux Meadows, a bay on the northern tip of the island of Newfoundland, Canada, where the wooden foundations of eight buildings remain, according to the AFP agency.

The crossing of the Atlantic by Scandinavian sailors was the first known to a European group, long before Christopher Columbus, who arrived further south and almost five centuries later.

But as the study published in Nature notes, the traditional carbon-14 dating carried out in the last century is more than inaccurate, at more than 250 years. However, everything indicates that this group made a brief and sporadic occupation of the site, according to archaeological remains and the “Sagas”, semi-endendary texts that narrate the epics of the Vikings.

The team led by Michael Dee and Margot Kuitems, respectively professor of isotopic chronology and archaeologist at the Isotopic Research Center at the Dutch University of Groningen, used an original method to expand knowledge about the date of arrival of Vikings in the region.

The Earth is constantly subjected to cosmic radiation, “which continuously produces carbon-14 (a heavier and much rarer form than the carbon atom) in the upper atmosphere,” explained Margot Kuitems to AFP. This form of carbon “will enter the carbon cycle, which is taken up by plants through photosynthesis.”

Sometimes radiation is much more powerful: these cosmic radiation “events” abruptly raise the carbon-14 level in the atmosphere.

A Japanese study isolated two of these “events” in 775 and 993, the remains of which remain in trees of a well-known age. The sudden increase in carbon-14 was found on the dates in question in its growth rings, those circles we see on a cut trunk that help determine the age of the tree.

Margot Kuitems’ team searched, using a mass spectrometer, for the trace of the 993 event in three samples of pieces of wood taken from the site of Anse aux Meadows. Canadian experts determined that these parts were worked there by the occupants with iron tools.

“When we measured the carbon-14 concentration in a series of rings, we found a sharp increase in one of them and we were sure that it corresponded to the year 993,” the scientist said. It was enough then to count the number of rings between the ring of the “cosmic event” and the last one located before the bark, to determine the date when the tree was felled. Answer: the year 1021.

The measurement worked for two pieces of wood, of which the scientists were even able to specify that one belonged to a tree felled in spring and the other in summer-fall.

The Isotopic Research Center is at the forefront of this unique method of archaeological dating. He signed a first study on the subject in 2020, precisely dating an archaeological structure in southern Siberia using the cosmic event of 775.

According to Kuitems, there is now a “consensus” to explain these cosmic radiation spikes by a “solar event, such as a solar storm.”

Another peak in the year 660 was recently confirmed and could, in turn, serve as a time “marker” thanks to the continuous improvement in the accuracy of mass spectrometers.

